



IRANIAN state TV used a photograph of an actor from the film Zero Dark Thirty to “prove” a CIA chief who helped take out their best military commander had died in a secret agent plane crash.

Taliban combatants had previous falsely claimed a number of best stage American operatives have been killed when the United States army E-11A surveillance plane was once “shot down” in jap Afghanistan.

Among the useless – they mentioned – was once Michael D’Andrea, some of the intelligence officials who helped orchestrate the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s Channel One didn’t supply any proof to again up the false stories, stories Business Insider.

And as an alternative of screening a photograph of D’Andrea, it confirmed a picture of Fredric Lehne, the actor who performed a personality impressed through him in the 2012 film.

The information community then went on to state D’Andrea – head of the CIA’s actions relating to Iran – “had a key role” in killing Soleimani.

Pentagon officers have already rubbished the Taliban’s previous claims through pronouncing there was once “no sign” the craft was once taken down through antagonistic motion.

And this night US army resources have been additionally fast to indicate that there have been no CIA team of workers at the army jet.

The MailOnline stories they described Iran’s declare that D’Andrea had died as absurd.

A US professional previous showed the our bodies of 2 American body of workers have been recovered from the crash website

Other doubtful information stories claimed 100 other people have been on board the plane when it went down.

D’Andrea’s title started to crop up ceaselessly throughout Farsi information websites in the wake of the United States drone strike which killed Soleimani.

Soleimani was once killed at Baghdad airport through a US air strike, for my part authorized through Donald Trump.

Two missiles fired from a MQ9 Reaper drone struck Soleimani after he disembarked from an airplane at Baghdad airport.

The Pentagon justified the assassination, pronouncing he was once “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region”.

The drone strike got here days after protesters attacked the United States embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces on the scene.





