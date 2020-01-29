Insurer Aviva apologises to mistaken Michaels

Image copyright

Several thousand Aviva consumers have won an apology after the insurer mistakenly referred to as all of them Michael.

The corporate, which has thousands and thousands of shoppers, blamed a “temporary technical error” for the improper emails.

It stressed out that the flawed title within the electronic mail greeting was once the one mistake and no non-public main points have been compromised.

Michael has not too long ago slipped in reputation amongst child names.

Do we pass judgement on other people by way of what they’re referred to as? ‘Nigel Night’ celebrates ‘death breed’

One unintentional Michael, a existence insurance coverage buyer whose actual title is Andrew, mentioned he was once anxious that the error could have signalled different mistakes.

“The irony is I hadn’t noticed the original ‘Michael’ email, it was this follow up that caught my eye,” he mentioned.

“Getting a first name wrong is one thing, but what if it was my data – my address or policy information – being sent to someone else instead?”

Aviva mentioned consumers, of any title, will have to no longer be involved as there have been no wider privateness problems.

“We sent out some emails to existing customers, which, as a result of a temporary technical error in our mailing template, mistakenly referred to customers as ‘Michael’,” a spokeswoman for the corporate mentioned.

“We’ve apologised to these customers and reassured them that the only error in the email was the use of the incorrect name as a greeting. There was no issue with personal data; the remainder of the email and its content was correct.”

Michael was once one of the crucial 10 most well liked boys’ child names in England and Wales, from the 1930s to the 1980s.

However, its reputation has waned since, falling smartly in the back of the likes of Oliver, George, and Harry.

The newest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) display 869 young children born in England and Wales in 2018 had been named Michael. That left the forename 74th within the ratings of boys’ names, down six at the earlier 12 months, however falling 22 puts in comparison with 2008.

It stays a well-liked 2d forename in Scotland, ranked 10th for boys in 2019, however was once ranked 72nd as a primary title.