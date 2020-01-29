‘In the Dark’ podcast host Madeleine Baran on Curtis Flowers’ unencumber, season 3, and funding investigative journalism





On Dec. 16, 2019, Curtis Flowers used to be launched on bail after spending 23 years imprisoned for a quadruple homicide in Winona, Miss., a criminal offense for which he used to be attempted and convicted six separate occasions. The pass judgement on dominated that the proof in opposition to Flowers—whose conviction used to be overturned through the U.S. Supreme Court over questions of racial bias in jury variety for his 6th trial—wasn’t sturdy sufficient to stay him in prison whilst the state mulled making an attempt him for the 7th time, with a key revelation coming from the podcast In the Dark.

In courtroom that day, the protection performed a section from a 2018 episode of the APM Reports collection through which the state’s famous person witness, Odell Hallmon, instructed host and lead reporter Madeleine Baran that his testimony about Flowers’ confessing to the murders whilst they have been incarcerated in combination used to be “a bunch of lies.” Hallmon’s declare, which he mentioned he made in go back for favors from the district legal professional, used to be the best piece of direct, no longer circumstantial, proof the prosecution had—the key to convincing a jury to ship Flowers to loss of life row.

Having the podcast develop into a part of the listening to that were given Flowers out of prison that day used to be a surreal second for Baran, who used to be seated in the courtroom’s jury field along different newshounds.

“We’re so much in work mode, recording audio, so the magnitude of what transpired did not sink in in that moment,” Baran tells Fortune. “I’m not surprised that the defense would want to use the fact that the state’s star witness recanted in a taped interview with us. If the facts had been different, I’m sure the state would have used some of it. I mean, to hear your own voice being played back at you when you’re in the courtroom, that’s strange.”

Hundreds of spectators line as much as pay attention arguments sooner than dawn at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in the Flowers vs. Mississippi case on March 20, 2019. Greg Kahn—APM Reports

Afterward, Baran and manufacturer Natalie Jablonski went to the Flowers space for Curtis’s welcome house birthday celebration and were given to speak in brief with the guy of the hour. “What was striking was just how normal that gathering was,” Baran says.

“We had been over to that family’s house so many times in the course of our reporting, and it really could have been any other gathering there. It wasn’t like it was some crazy party and everyone was so excited. It was you’re walking into business as usual at the Flowers house. There was [Curtis’s father] Archie Flowers sitting at the table eating some fish, some people in the other room talking, some music is on the background, just normal. But here’s Curtis in the middle of this. It all speaks to just how close that family is. In so many cases when someone goes to prison, regardless of whether they did it or not, it’s really hard to maintain connections to your family.”

Flowers’ unencumber and the next recusal of district legal professional Doug Evans, who prosecuted all six of the trials, are the newest traits in the 2nd season of In the Dark, which Baran and her workforce began reporting on in 2017. After the first season, through which they tested the kidnapping and homicide of 11-year-old Minnesota boy Jacob Wetterling and the next disasters of legislation enforcement to seek out his killer for over 25 years, they won a tip about Flowers’ case and made up our minds to document on it as a way of exploring the energy of prosecutors in the United States.

Assistant district legal professional Adam Hopper, despatched rather than his boss, district legal professional Doug Evans, opposes Flowers’ unencumber. Hunter Hart for APM Reports

The workforce moved to Winona and spent a 12 months speaking to everybody they most likely may—members of the family, witnesses, cops, attorneys, and acquaintances—whilst scanning round 100,000 pages of criminal paperwork and inspecting information about race and jury variety in Mississippi. The objective used to be by no means to exonerate Flowers, Baran says, simply to document the tale, read about prosecutorial misconduct, and, with a bit of luck, determine how one user might be attempted six occasions for the identical crime. The case going to the Supreme Court and Flowers’ unencumber have been conceivable results, they knew, however under no circumstances ones they anticipated so quickly.

“Our plan was always to continue to report on it if it got reversed and there was a seventh trial,” says Baran. “When I pictured it in my mind, I guess I pictured the possibility that in 10 years we would still be reporting on this case somehow, just knowing that whenever there is an attempt at an appeal, especially in a case with a serious crime such as quadruple murder, these things take a long time. The fact that he has actually passed through all of those hurdles to the point where he’s out on bail with a conviction overturned is pretty remarkable.”

What’s additionally outstanding is the undeniable fact that, in an generation when newsrooms and budgets are being slashed, Baran and her workforce got the assets to do this sort of paintings. In the Dark is produced through American Public Media, which is 2nd best to NPR in U.S. broadcasting public radio stations, that means that an enormous portion of its funding comes from donations. “I can say that yes, it is costly to do this,” Baran says, mentioning that they’ve a five-person workforce plus an editor, information reporter, and virtual workforce who spend “substantial parts of their year” running on In the Dark. She says it’s essential that the podcast comprises moments that chronicle the “knocking on doors, scanning documents, and going into semi-abandoned locations looking for files” so the supporters know the place their cash goes.

“I’m very fortunate to work for a company that has the resources and the commitment to fund this work…You’ve got to be finding out things that powerful people don’t want you to find out and delivering that information to the public. Listeners get that. People want this type of work,” she says. “I might hope that individuals see the alternatives that podcasting has for severe investigative paintings, no longer simply on account of our reporting. It’s a fascinating alternative to get an target audience all in favour of essential tales, sophisticated tales.”

“In the Dark” host Madeleine Baran and manufacturer Natalie Jablonski interview Flowers’ lead legal professional McDuff and Flowers’ sisters, Priscilla Ward and Charita Baskin, some distance left. Hunter Hart for APM Reports

There will, after all, be extra In the Dark, with a 3rd season in the works now. The subject has but to be introduced, so all Baran can say is, “All of our stories will involve a central question. They all involve powerful people engaged in wrongdoing that is significant and harms people.” With Flowers launched, a Peabody Award for season one, over 60 million downloads of In the Dark, and tale guidelines from everywhere the nation, Baran says she feels “an expectation that the work will be compelling. And I’m grateful for that expectation because I think it’s born out of a lot of hard work by everyone on the team.”

In the intervening time, she’s additionally ready to hide any updates in Flowers’ case and hopes to interview him quickly, as soon as he’s settled down.

“He left Mississippi the morning after he got out on bail. By all accounts, he’s doing well,” she says. “He celebrated Christmas with his family. It’s kind of hard for any of us to imagine what it would be like to be locked up for 23 years and all of a sudden be out. I mean, just thinking about really basic things that we take for granted: going outside, being in nature, waking up whenever you want, getting to decide what kind of shirt to wear—all of those things are absent when you’re in prison. I don’t know what that would be like. When he came out of jail, he didn’t seem to have a kind of edge to him that you might expect. There didn’t seem to be any bitterness. I’d be curious to talk to him more about what that time in prison looked like for him and how he feels like he changed as a result of it.”

