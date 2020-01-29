Huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica sparking tsunami warning in Caribbean





A HUGE earthquake has struck the coast of Jamaica this night sparking tsunami fears around the Caribbean.

The huge 7.7-magnitude quake has pressured government to factor a tsunami warning for portions of the area.

The earthquake brought about robust to critical shaking in some distance western Jamaica, succesful of inflicting heavy harm.

Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands are all mentioned to be in danger.

Tsunami waves as prime as a metre are imaginable alongside some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, in step with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The extent of any harm or accidents don’t seem to be but identified.

The US Geological Survey mentioned the 7.7-magnitude quake hit off the northwest coast of Jamaica.

The centre of the quake was once a six miles beneath the outside of the sea, prompting fears of harm.

It struck 73 miles from Lucea on Jamaica, and shaking was once reported throughout within reach islands, in step with Accuweather.

More to apply…

