How Bank of America’s CEO Brian Moynihan orchestrated one of the biggest comebacks in banking history





To name the scenario dire could be an irony.

It used to be a Friday in mid-August 2011, and Brian Moynihan and his best two lieutenants have been sharing a past due dinner at Press, a wine-and-sushi bar a pair of blocks from Bank of America’s headquarters in Charlotte. Moynihan, who have been at the helm of the 94-year-old establishment for simply 20 months, had lower a Florida holiday quick to take a look at to deal with the disaster, which looked to be mounting via the day. Some analysts predicted the loan mess inherited from BofA’s newly got Merrill Lynch and Countrywide subsidiaries used to be unhealthy sufficient to sink the complete endeavor. BofA had simply gotten sued for $10 billion via AIG for losses it claimed on “fraudulent” mortgages packaged via Countrywide, Merrill, and BofA. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke had simply introduced that as a result of the financial system appeared some distance weaker than he’d predicted months prior to, the Fed meant dangle rates of interest low for a longer duration. BofA stocks had fallen to $7, part their worth from the get started of 2011.

Without a drastic transfer, the relentless drumbeat of unhealthy information may just sap BofA’s sturdy core companies, sending its capital to dangerously low ranges. U.S. regulators have been in moderation tracking the scenario.

At the desk have been Mike Lyons, now leader of company and institutional banking at PNC Financial Services Group, and Bruce Thompson, then BofA’s CFO. “We were all getting on the phone trying to reassure high-net-worth customers who were pulling their money out at Merrill Lynch,” remembers Lyons. “Big producers in the investment bank, who couldn’t assess whether the mortgage carnage would sink their employer, said they were leaving.”

The trio’s arguments weren’t operating. As Moynihan tells Fortune, “We had sufficient capital and earnings power to get through the crisis, but it was all about perception.” The efforts to reassure their very own anxious funding bankers and massive company debtors that they have been “building tangible common equity,” consistent with Lyons, have been crushed via all the destructive exposure about loan losses. “We thought we were doing the right thing,” remembers Lyons, “but it was hard to get people to believe us.”

The 3 had no excellent choices. Issuing new stocks used to be a no-go as a result of, as Lyons says, “If you issue equity when you’re in trouble, the market always thinks you’ll need to issue more.” And they rejected promoting branches as a result of that route would weaken the core retail franchise crucial to a revival. “We had to show the world a source of capital, not because we needed it, but to get the negative attention off of us,” says Moynihan.

What they desperately wanted, the crew determined, used to be a ringing vote of self belief from the outdoor––now not from an oil sheikh or Russian oligarch, however a best investor who commanded well-liked recognize on Wall Street, and who may just see via the fog to understand BofA’s true worth. But who would take that threat?

The crew left Press nonetheless in search of a rescue plan. Shortly after, on Monday, Aug. 22, Moynihan were given a choice.

It used to be Warren Buffett.

“Buffett said, ‘I’ve got an idea,’” Moynihan remembers, then proposed buying $Five billion in BofA most well-liked stocks. Famously, Moynihan instructed Buffett, “We don’t need it,” to which Buffett riposted, “If you needed it, I wouldn’t be making the offer.” The surprise, says Lyons, is that Buffett went public with the similar arguments Moynihan have been advancing, mentioning that BofA harbored an impressive retail franchise with large income possible, and that financial institution used to be “well led” via Moynihan. “We no longer had to make our case about the intricacies of tangible common equity,” says Lyons. “The world’s best investor, who really understood the risk-return equation, was making the case for us. It was as if Buffett was listening in on our conversation at Press.” Immediately after BofA introduced Buffett’s funding later that week, the outflow at Merrill stopped, and funding banking stars principally ceased threatening to leave.

“Everybody thought his situation was almost hopeless,” Buffett tells me in a contemporary telephone interview. “Perception does turn into reality. You could tell customers and investors that you had great Basel reserves of 15%, and they’d still line up to pull out their money if they lost confidence.” For the Oracle of Omaha, a pivotal Moynihan resolution used to be resisting drive to bankrupt its Countrywide subsidiary: “I remember Wall Streeters urging that action. It was such a cesspool that people felt cleaning it up would be prohibitive. It was a tough decision—he knew he’d be writing big checks—but he chose to work his way through Countrywide’s problems instead.”

It used to be the proper resolution. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway revamped $20 billion in capital positive factors and dividends on its BofA inventory and now ranks as the biggest shareholder at round 11%. “BofA goes back to the early 1900s and has an amazing history,” he says. “Brian has restored its former glory. And I’m very happy.”

Put merely, Moynihan––in spite of a bunch of false strikes alongside the approach––has orchestrated the unmarried maximum exceptional comeback from the monetary disaster. “Where are all the naysayers now?” says Ken Langone, the former Home Depot chairman who holds a large place in BofA. “I make my decisions 90% on who the leader is and 10% on the numbers. And like Buffett, I bet on Brian.”

Indeed these days the view appears very other from Moynihan’s administrative center on the 50th ground of the Bank of America Tower in Midtown Manhattan. Looking down from the administrative center wall is a portrait of Winston Churchill, a determine Moynihan likes to examine and a fellow bulldog who battled his approach via darkish days. “They have similar personalities,” notes a former colleague. Speaking to Fortune on his 10th anniversary as CEO, Moynihan spoke on subjects starting from how management in era is central to his enlargement technique, to his dedication to elevating minimal pay for staff, to what he sees as a robust chance that BofA may just double its marketplace proportion in client deposits in addition to his technique for purchasing there.

Bank of America vs. JPMorgan

One measure of Moynihan’s good fortune is how smartly he’s carried out as opposed to the different two client banking giants, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. He’s won on the {industry}’s longtime famous person, Jamie Dimon’s JPMorgan, and surpassed the franchise lately deemed some distance awesome, Wells Fargo. Five years in the past, BofA earned $14.Five billion, 41% not up to JPMorgan’s $24.four billion. BofA is final in speedy. This yr, it recorded internet source of revenue of $29 billion, trailing JPMorgan via 20%. In 2015, BofA’s marketplace cap trailed Wells’ via over $100 billion. Today, BofA now not solely outearns Wells—which has been bedeviled via the fallout from its competitive gross sales tradition—however the former’s valuation is greater than $100 billion upper, at $325 billion.

Investors lost sight of Moynihan’s features for 2 causes. First, as a result of of a banking legend who overshadowed his early accomplishments, and 2nd, as a result of Moynihan is the antithesis of a showman. In 1993, Terry Murray, the flamboyant CEO of Fleet Financial, in Providence, employed Moynihan, then his M&A lawyer, to spearhead what would change into one of the nice growth campaigns in banking history. Over the subsequent decade, Fleet purchased maximum of the primary banks in New England, culminating with the acquire of venerable BankBoston in 1999 to create FleetBoston. Throughout the run, the two operated as a staff, very similar to the pairing of Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the place Murray, like Weill, set the large imaginative and prescient, and Moynihan stuffed the Dimon function via tackling the hands-on integration paintings. “He’d not only negotiate the deal and hammer down the price, he’d oversee all the post-merger work to align computer systems and trim the headcount,” Murray tells Fortune. “He could accomplish in seven or eight months what the management at other acquirers would take years to do.”

His ways every now and then took a circuitous direction that mystified onlookers. When the Justice Department required that Fleet promote 280 branches in New England, Moynihan kept away from hobby from sturdy patrons reminiscent of Chase and RBS Citizens. His plan: stay tough avid gamers out of Fleet’s domestic marketplace. So he landed the weakest purchaser he may just in finding, Sovereign Bank. The new Sovereign shoppers briefly returned to FleetBoston.

“His stamina was extraordinary,” says Lyons, who in his early twenties labored with Moynihan at Fleet. “He’d leave the office at 6:30, and on the way out tell me, ‘Come to my house at nine, and bring your laptop.’ Then we’d work for a couple more hours and start again at around 7 a.m. His mind was always working nonstop.”

After BofA purchased FleetBoston in 2004, Moynihan cycled via a bunch of roles, together with a a success stint in 2007 and 2008 reviving the funding financial institution from large buying and selling losses. When the large deficits at newly got Merrill Lynch shook the complete financial institution, Moynihan received the CEO activity via handing over his manifesto to the board in the shape of a one-page abstract of his technique. In past due 2009, the board, ruled via FleetBoston veterans who’d watched Moynihan in motion for years, named him to rescue what used to be most likely the maximum reviled endeavor via shoppers, regulators, and traders in America.

Quickly Moynihan pledged to promote a patchwork of enterprises bought via his predecessor, Ken Lewis. All instructed, Moynihan exited no fewer than 14 far-flung holdings, from a stake in China Construction Bank to bank card purveyor MBNA. He refocused on the core client franchises, significantly the department community that blanketed the country, and harvested a huge pool of deposits that shaped an ultra-low-cost supply of loans whilst additionally ceasing to chase new shoppers with bank card promotions. Instead, the new technique targeted, because it does these days, on serving current purchasers who, as their wealth grows, will increase from opening checking accounts to removing domestic loans and development an funding portfolio at Merrill Lynch.

Smoothing banking’s cycles

For Moynihan, the drawback with large banks used to be that they frequently squandered the large cash they made in flush occasions via chasing high-risk trade that backfired in downturns. Moynihan pledged to clean the ones cycles via adopting a low-risk type that also included secure enlargement. The thought wasn’t to massively outpace the financial system––that purpose used to be deadly, he warned––however to increase revenues round one level quicker than nationwide source of revenue via regularly taking marketplace proportion via awesome carrier, and including extra loans and brokerage accounts as common shoppers turned into extra prosperous. The type didn’t require large capital spending on branches, for instance. Moynihan argued that B of A already had some distance too many. Instead, the financial institution would domesticate recent era, the place dollops of capital may just generate outsize enhancements in each carrier and potency.

Early on, Moynihan made so much of large errors. In 2011, BofA flunked its first Federal Reserve “stress test” in a extremely embarrassing setback. That yr, Moynihan imposed hefty bank card charges that unleashed a barrage of grievance from client teams and induced President Obama to bash the initiative as “a bad business practice.” In a submission to the Fed inquiring for popularity of its plan to shop for again stocks and spice up its dividend, BofA dedicated a $four billion accounting error that inflated its reported capital. The Fed compelled BofA to droop the long-promised praise to shareholders, and the gaffe made what gave the look to be a brand new and advanced BofA appear to be the standard screwup.

Moynihan simply saved going. “Whether everyone is down on him, or everyone is praising him, he’s completely unaffected,” broadcasts Lyons. “He puts his head down and advances with an intensity I’ve never seen before.”

Indeed, whilst his predecessor, Ken Lewis, frequently went to a cafe in Charlotte’s Bank of America tower after paintings, Moynihan all the time most well-liked going to Press a couple of blocks away as a result of he regarded as it extra personal––which it appears used to be his personal erroneous belief. Many fellow diners crowding into Press have been BofA workers, or attorneys and experts who trusted the financial institution. Lyons recalls that after they have been plotting to save lots of BofA right through the disaster, throughout them BofA staffers saved looking at Moynihan, questioning in the event that they’d get fired subsequent week. “It’s typical of Brian,” says Lyons, “that he was totally oblivious. He used to say, ‘I love Press because nobody knows me here.’”

Even as Moynihan shrank branches and headcount, he saved BofA rising. “I was worried that he’d just keep shrinking the bank,” says John McDonald of Autonomous Research. “His genius was coupling risk reduction and downsizing with a responsible growth mantra.” Bernstein credit Moynihan with the usage of digitization now not only for the not unusual function of decreasing prices, however to make the client enjoy more practical and extra pleasing, and therefore furnish extra mortgages, automobile loans, funding portfolios, and bank card credit score to its increasingly more prosperous shoppers.

The very best check of the Moynihan type is the way it works in a low–rate of interest atmosphere that reduces the “net interest margins.” NIM bureaucracy the bulwark of banking earnings. It’s the margin between the charges banks gather on their loans, and what they pay depositors on checking and financial savings accounts. After emerging in 2018, charges shriveled sharply in the previous yr, as soon as once more pressuring NIM. Yet BofA nonetheless controlled brisk enlargement. “On average the individual loans are less profitable, so we have to overcome that by making higher volumes of loans, and keeping expenses basically flat,” says Moynihan.

A large contributor to the CEO’s dual targets of boosting enlargement and capping bills is BofA’s virtual innovation. “They’re doing just as much as JPMorgan but don’t get as much credit for it,” says McDonald. BofA now has 10 million subscribers for its Erica cell phone app, which allows shoppers to test FICO ratings, dispute expenses, and deposit exams on their hand-held units. Processing a test deposited via iPhone prices 5¢, as opposed to $Five at a department. A program known as Preferred Rewards operates slightly like frequent-flier miles. By including a house mortgage or expanding checking balances, a buyer can get decrease charges on their bank card or automobile loans. In the fourth quarter of 2019, BofA gained 45% of its packages for client mortgages on-line, whilst 61% of other folks in the hunt for auto loans filed by the use of the virtual portal.

Moynihan’s secret: Operating leverage

These methods converge to generate what Moynihan prizes maximum: running leverage. That effects from rising revenues constantly quicker than bills, in order that income increase at fairly fast charges––despite the fact that gross sales merely observe Moynihan’s purpose of moderately outpacing the total financial system. So how’s it operating? Let’s read about BofA’s client trade, its biggest sector. Last yr, it grew client deposits via 5% and loans via 7%, and revenues greater much less, via 2.6% or $969 million (to $38.6 billion), as a result of of compression in NIM. But as a result of running bills in reality dropped, nearly 90% of that income building up flowed to internet income. That raised the client divisions internet earnings via 7% to $13 billion. Strong running leverage throughout the financial institution, coupled with the repurchase of 9% of inventory exceptional, raised income consistent with proportion via 12%.

Buffett specifically admires Moynihan’s iron grip on prices. “At the same time he’s growing deposits, loans, and revenues, he’s been holding costs steady at around $53 billion,” Buffett tells Fortune, including that the aggregate has generated money flows enabling Moynihan to repurchase large numbers of stocks. “On a conference call a few months ago,” says Buffett, “he was asked if he could give a target for total expenses. He said that he wouldn’t give a target because [that would set a minimum, and] he didn’t want anyone to keep resting on their laurels. That’s Brian.”

Doubling client deposits: The blueprint

Shortly after our interview in Manhattan, Moynihan shocked {industry} onlookers via disclosing the epic purpose of doubling BofA’s client deposits, now an industry-leading $720 billion. That goal appears so formidable that it invitations obtrusive questions: Would getting there imply moving to the sort of competitive gross sales tradition that’s the antithesis of Moynihan’s longtime technique?

“Doubling consumer deposits is our target,” Moynihan explains to me, talking via telephone from a cafe after a busy day at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “But we don’t have a timetable for getting there.” He notes that banks that dangle 10% or extra of the country’s deposits are banned from making acquisitions that will surpass that regulatory cap. “But there is no constraint on our size as long as we grow organically,” he says. “Our market share is currently somewhere between 12% and 15%. In many industries such as autos and soft drinks, the industry leaders have market shares of over 40%.”

Naturally, an enormous spice up in deposits interprets to a large growth in mortgages, home-equity traces, and bank card and auto loans. But B of A received’t get there via shouldering heavier threat, avows the CEO. “We will only take on customers that meet our credit standards,” he says. Though he didn’t expressly state that the blueprint has 3 major parts, Moynihan highlighted a trio of tasks designed to develop quicker than the total marketplace via taking larger slices of the rising pie than its competition. The first is increasing into new markets. Five years in the past, says Moynihan, BofA wasn’t even provide in seven of America’s 30 biggest towns. Since then, he’s planted branches in Denver, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Columbus, and can quickly fill the map via opening in Lexington, Ky.

Second, many of BofA’s 66 million shoppers have, say, their number one checking accounts with the financial institution, however bank cards or domestic loans with competition. BofA targets to win that trade via its technique of offering further advantages––by the use of the Premium Rewards program––according to the greenbacks purchasers ship its approach. At the similar time, the extra share-of-wallet BofA can win from its more youthful shoppers who don’t but have a house mortgage or auto mortgage, the larger its proportion of the total marketplace will change into. “Only two-thirds of our customers who meet our credit standards have credit cards with us,” says Moynihan. “In mortgages, it’s just four in 10, up from two in 10 several years ago. That trend will continue. We have plenty of room to grow in all consumer categories.”

Third, Moynihan believes that the profitable type isn’t the Internet-only choice, however what he calls BofA’s “high-tech, high-touch” providing that provides shoppers the complete panoply of choices from getting a automobile mortgage on-line to speaking to a monetary adviser at your native department. The evidence, he says, is that BofA is already deploying its virtual platform to realize proportion via rising its cell phone customers, for instance, from 16 million to nearly 30 million over the previous 5 years. For Moynihan, the very best proof that his financial institution can hit that lofty goal is the present trajectory. “We’ve been consistently growing deposits 6% to 7% a year, or $30 billion on an annual basis, faster than the overall market,” he says. It’s now not about making large forecasts, he provides, moderately it’s “grinding away” at the technique that’s profitable at this time.

The ‘r’ phrase

Back in his administrative center, as swirling fog cloaks after which unveils impressive perspectives of decrease Manhattan, I ask Moynihan if at age 60 he’s considering of retiring. “No,” he solutions. “We’re off to a nice start. We’re setting our own destiny.” When I relay this to Buffett, he shoots again, “When you mention the word ‘retirement’ in connection to Moynihan, I panic. Moynihan and retirement should never be in the same sentence. If he does retire someday, I hope he comes to work for Berkshire Hathaway.”

For a CEO who’s one of these hawk on bills, it’s in all probability unexpected that Moynihan helps to keep returning to a favourite theme, sharing BofA’s good fortune together with his 65,000 “teammates.” He capped our dialogue via emphasizing his satisfaction in simply having raised the minimal salary for his workers, from $17 to $20 an hour, and the quantity is greater in high-cost-of-living towns. “We believe we make the kind of money where teammates should have a good standard of living,” he says.

Count on Moynihan to shun the victory lap, and stay on charging.

