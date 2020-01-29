Harvey Weinstein ‘referred to as ex-assistant Mimi Haleyi a “b****” and “whore” as he raped her’
A WOMAN broke down in tears as she claimed Harvey Weinstein referred to as her a whinge and a whore as he raped her.
Mimi Haleyi, 42, alleges the movie manufacturer left her “numb and humiliated” as he pressured himself on her at a New York resort.
Mimi Haleyi instructed a courtroom how Harvey Weinstein referred to as her ‘a b**** and a whore’ as he raped her[/caption]
Weinstein and former manufacturing assistant Miss Haleyi attended his trial in Manhattan the day past[/caption]
She mentioned: “I just lay there. He said something like, ‘You’re a whore, a bitch’.”
In courtroom, Miss Haleyi, who moved to London from Finland at 19, best stated Weinstein to spot him to the courtroom – he stared at her however didn’t react.
The former manufacturing assistant additionally gave graphic main points of every other incident in what could have been a kid’s bed room at Weinstein’s house a month prior to in 2006.
During the alleged attack, she instructed him she was once on her length and he pulled out her tampon, asking: “Where is it then?”
She mentioned she had thought to be fleeing however realised she couldn’t and so simply “checked out” as Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her.
Miss Haleyi is the second one of six girls who’re because of give proof at Weinstein’s trial in Manhattan.
Weinstein, 67, denies intercourse offences together with rape. The trial continues.
Miss Haleyi additionally supplied graphic main points of every other alleged incident this is mentioned to have taken position a month prior to in 2006[/caption]
She is the second one of six girls who’re because of give proof on the trial[/caption]
Weinstein denies rape, legal sexual act and predatory sexual attack[/caption]
