Harvey Weinstein ‘barged into ex-assistant victim’s home but was scared off by Chihuahua’





HARVEY Weinstein barged into his alleged victim’s home hard she come to Paris with him – but was scared off by a puppy Chihuahua, a court docket heard as of late.

The 21-stone Hollywood magnate was chased round Mimi Haleyi’s condo by her roommate’s 12-inch pooch Peanut, his rape trial was informed.

Reuters

Harvey Weinstein attempted to barge his approach into his sufferer’s home but was scared off by a tiny Chihuahua, a court docket heard[/caption]

Reuters

The film magnate is alleged to have compelled his approach into Mimi Haleyi’s home hard she went to Paris with him[/caption]

AP:Associated Press

Miss Haleyi’s roommate Elizabeth Entin (proper) gave her testimony, announcing that Weinstein was ‘threatened’ by the canine[/caption]

Miss Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant for Weinstein Co, recounted previous this week how Weinstein allegedly forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her in New York in 2006.

She alleged he additionally raped her at a TriBeCa resort within the Big Apple two weeks later.

But on one instance he barged into Miss Haleyi’s home hard she include him to Paris.

‘THREATENED’ BY TINY PUP

Her roommate Elizabeth Entin, giving testimony as of late, stated: “She (Miss Haleyi) stated that Harvey Weinstein confirmed up at our condo and driven his approach into the condo.

“We began giggling about it. My canine, my small Chihuahua Peanut was chasing him round and he was a bit of threatened by it.

“He stated: ‘What’s that factor? Get it clear of me.’”

The jury had already been proven a photograph of Peanut – the canine had gentle brown fur and was about 12 inches lengthy.

Weinstein by distinction would had been round 300lbs in weight.

Assistant District Attorney Hast stated: “The defendant was scared of this little dog, Peanut.”

MOST READ IN NEWS CAM OFF IT!

Builder, 53, says Megxit is cover-up to cover that he's Charles & Camilla's son

QUAKE TERROR

Devastation in Caribbean & evacuations in Miami as 7.7 quake hits off Jamaica NEVER FORGET HER FACE

This woman, 14, was killed with an injection to the center in Auschwitz HELL ON EARTH

Chilling footage divulge horrors of Hitler's evil Auschwitz camp 75 years on

BEER FEAR

Girlfriend pours boyfriend's CORONA beers away & says they'll unfold coronavirus GROUND ZERO

Coronavirus outbreak DID get started at meat marketplace promoting koalas and wolf cubs





After her proof, Weinstein denied he was afraid of a puppy Chihuahua as he left his rape trial.

Asked concerning the canine as he hobbled from court docket, the film magnate, 67, answered: “Do I look like I’m afraid of Chihuahuas?”

He denies rape, legal sexual act and predatory sexual attack.

Reuters

Reuters

As he hobbled from the court docket, he close down claims that he was scared of the small pooch[/caption]





GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom





Source link