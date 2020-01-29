Greece earthquake – Huge 6.2 tremor strikes off coast of tourist hotspots Kos and Rhodes
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Greece, as regards to tourist sizzling spots in Kos and Rhodes.
The tough tremor struck as regards to the Dodecanese Islands lately, as regards to Elli seashore.
The crew of islands, within the southeastern Aegean sea, are widely known for his or her medieval castles, church buildings and seashores that draw in 1000’s of holidaymakers yearly.
More to apply…
