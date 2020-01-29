Girlfriend frantically pours bottles of CORONA away as she jokes they’ll spread Coronavirus in funny video





THIS is the hilarious second a female friend pours her boyfriend’s Corona beers down the sink as she tells him they’ll spread the killer coronavirus.

The prank video displays a girl dressed in a clinical face masks and gloves opening the Mexican beers yelling “I’m getting rid of the virus.”

In the a laugh clip, she tells her unimpressed boyfriend the virus will have to come from the beers as a result of they proportion a moniker.

It begins with influencer Brad Holmes drawing near his female friend Jen Davies asking her what she’s doing as she tells him “get back now”.

He says: “What the f*** are you doing? Why are you pouring my f***** beers down the sink?”

As she abruptly seems to open the 13th bottle she yells: “I’m trying to get rid of the virus in this house.”

Brad may also be heard cackling as she continues to offload his beer down the sink and explains the beer has not anything to do with the virus that has killed greater than 100.

He begs Jen to forestall pouring his beers down the sink as she claims she’s safe whilst dressed in the masks and gloves.



Brad, who has greater than 112,000 fans on Instagram, laughs as he explains the coronavirus doesn’t come from Mexico even supposing the lager does.

His prank video has been seen greater than 4.2million occasions on Facebook as the couple seemed to poke amusing on the identical names of the beer and insect.

Prankster Brad often stocks movies of him tricking his female friend on-line for his loads of 1000’s of fans throughout his social media platforms.

The Wuhan coronavirus is now showed to have inflamed no less than 4,500 folks world wide.

Cases have additionally been reported in a number of different international locations, together with Australia, France, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

Now a file written via a professional on the University of Toronto has mentioned the “best case scenario” is that the outbreak dies down after summer season this yr.

While there were virtually 5,000 showed instances of coronavirus already in January, mavens consider the real quantity of Chinese instances may be greater than 25,000.

Genetic research of the coronavirus has led scientists to assume people stuck it from snakes, with the snakes catching the worm from bats.



