Examining the effects of Brexit on a Worthing pharmaceutical firm

Allen Becker

Allen Becker

Pharmaceutical corporations are gearing up for adjustments in how they do industry in Europe after Brexit.

We visited a firm which manufactures allergic reaction drugs and exports most commonly to the Continent.

The corporate has already constructed a new laboratory in Spain, just like its present facility in Worthing, to deal with new laws on trying out which can come into impact.

Video by way of Bob Dale and Alastair Fee.

