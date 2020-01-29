Builder, 53, claims Megxit was cover-up to hide truth that he’s Charles & Camilla’s secret son as he launches legal bid





A BUILDER has claimed Megxit was achieved to hide the truth that he is Prince Charles and Camilla’s secret son.

Simon Dorante-Day, 53, says his circle of relatives ties would had been mentioned between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry on the Sandringham Summit the place the Megxit deal was finalised previous this month.

The British-born engineer claims his adoptive grandparents Winifred and Ernest labored as a prepare dinner and gardener for the Queen and Prince Philip who reportedly informed him “many time” he was “Charles and Camilla‘s child”.

Simon was born in Gosport, Hamps. in April 1966 and now lives in Queensland the place he filed papers to the High Court sooner than Christmas in a bid to drive the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to take a DNA check.

He stated they have got been despatched to a High Court pass judgement on in Sydney to evaluation the case.

Simone claims the royal circle of relatives will have to have discovered of his High Court submission and it could have brought about “panic”.

He claims his case would had been mentioned all over the disaster talks at Sandringham.

ROYAL CLAIMS

Simon informed New Idea: “While the entire international was considering they have been speaking about Harry, we consider this legal struggle would’ve additionally been at the time table and mentioned.

“In his farewell speech, Harry himself alluded to there being ‘other challenges’ and I will’t lend a hand however wonder whether this example is one.”

Simon’s case is inquiring for a mediation consultation and a “Statement of Paternity”.

Simon claims he was followed via Winifred and Ernest’s Karen and David Day when he was 18-months-old.

If his allegations are true, then Simon would had been conceived in 1965, when Charles was 17 and Camilla was 18.

He has spoken more than one occasions about how he believes then Camilla Shand secured a secret adoptive thru his grandparents who reportedly labored for the royal circle of relatives.

He added: “My grandmother, who worked for the Queen, told me outright that I was Camilla and Charles’ son many times.”

His spouse Elvianna added: “We believe that Camilla fell pregnant to Charles and that Camilla, with the help of her family and the royals, kept Simon until he was 18 months old.”

Simon claims the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen have spent “years” hiding from the truth.

Simon has up to now introduced 3 different courtroom circumstances sooner than the courts, which relate to his employment and his trust he was unfairly brushed aside.

The Sun Online contacted Clarence House for remark.

