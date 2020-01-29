Brexit: 'The best now is for it to be done and finalised'
Allen Becker
I am Allen Becker and I’m passionate about business and finance news with over 4 years in the industry starting as a writer working my way up into senior positions.
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Coronavirus: Starbucks closes 2,000 Chinese branches - January 29, 2020
- Zap! How microwaves and electricity are killing weeds - January 29, 2020
- Apple ‘intently tracking’ coronavirus – BBC News - January 29, 2020
Beer boss Sarah John desires to know what is taking place with Brexit, and for issues to be “finalised”.