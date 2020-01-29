Amazing moment ‘superhero’ dad leaps onto tracks and shields daughter from speeding train after she fell from platform





A FEARLESS dad has been dubbed a real-life superhero after jumping onto tracks to defend his daughter from a speeding train.

Reports from Egypt say the pair have been strolling beside the rails when the woman panicked and fell into the trail of the oncoming train.

Without a 2d’s hesitation the tremendous cool father put his personal existence at the line to save lots of the teenager from nearly sure demise.

A now viral video displays the daddy crouching along with his frame over the woman because the locomotive scrapes previous them within the town of in Ismailia.

“It was a terrible scene that left everyone standing on the station platform stunned,” mentioned scholar Ahmad Akef who recorded the incident on his telephone.

Eyewitness Ala Ebrahim added: “The woman used to be strolling at the train tracks. Suddenly, the products train sounded its siren, perplexing the woman who fell at the floor.

“At that moment, her father made up our minds to sacrifice himself to save lots of her. He jumped down brushing aside folks’s shouts for him to come back again since the train used to be coming closer. “We kept praying to God for their lives while fear almost stopped our hearts.” While the daddy used to be praised via many for his movements, a livid rail respectable dubbed him “negligent”. MOST READ IN NEWS CAM OFF IT!

Ashraf Abdul Hamid hit out claiming he didn’t use a pedestrian tunnel to move to the opposite facet of the station. “You call him a Super Dad, while he is in fact a negligent father,” he mentioned. The father has now not been known however witnesses mentioned he used to be in his 50s whilst his daughter used to be elderly about 13.





