A central authority fund is to be introduced later to restore historical railway traces closed greater than 50 years in the past underneath the so-called Beeching cuts.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will seek advice from Fleetwood to announce £21.9m for 2 railway traces and a New Stations Fund.

The £500m promise was once made within the Tory election manifesto in November.

But Labour referred to as the plan “meaningless”, including that £500m would reopen simply 25 miles of railway.

And the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) described the budget as a “drop in the ocean”.

The govt is giving investment to increase proposals for 2 historical railway traces – £1.5m to the Ashington-Blyth-Tyne Line in Northumberland, and £100,000 to the Fleetwood line in Lancashire.

And communities will probably be ready to follow for one of the rest of the £500m pot to restore their traces.

Roughly 5,000 miles of observe was once closed and greater than 2,300 stations had been axed within the 1960s, basically in rural spaces, following the Beeching file, which aimed to reduce the mounting money owed of the nationalised British Rail by way of taking out duplicated routes and shutting the least-used department traces of the railway.

This become referred to as the Beeching cuts. The plans drew large opposition from rural native communities, which campaigned and effectively avoided some routes and stations from last.

In his seek advice from to the Fleetwood and Poulton-le-Fylde line on Tuesday, which was once closed in 1970, Mr Shapps is predicted to say paintings is starting to “undo the damage of the Beeching cuts” by way of making an investment in delivery hyperlinks to assist native economies flourish and make sure that areas “are better connected”.

People in Fleetwood, a the city of 25,000 this is hemmed in at the Lancashire coast, informed us unanimously that reopening their defunct rail line to within reach Poulton-le-Fylde can be a just right factor.

They say their the city has misplaced such a lot through the years and so they hope that restoring the railway would assist regenerate the realm and reduce congestion at the roads.

The govt is recently falling over itself to again insurance policies that make stronger regional connectivity across the nation. Just call to mind its bailout for the regional airline Flybe.

But nowadays’s announcement is just a tentative step against recreating a functioning railway to Fleetwood. An review of the commercial and social case will now be performed. The investment – £100,000 – is peanuts for now.

If the review is sure, more cash will apply.

However, even £500m (the full investment pledged for reopening traces reduce right through the Beeching technology) isn’t a large amount of cash in railway infrastructure phrases.

Michael Byng, a railway building guide, believes reopening the Colne to Skipton line close to Leeds would price round £368m by itself.

He believes that reopening the rail line to Fleetwood, which does have a tram that runs alongside the coast to Blackpool, would now not be cash smartly spent and different choices like bettering the connectivity of the tram itself will have to be regarded as.

Commenting at the proposals, shadow delivery secretary Andy McDonald stated: “The Conservatives declare to were reversing Beeching cuts since 2017 in spite of now not reopening an inch of observe.

“Investing within the railway is an implausible coverage however that is meaningless with no critical investment dedication of billions of kilos.

“The timing of this announcement is also suspicious and seems designed to distract from the imminent collapse of the Northern rail franchise.”

Volunteer educate motive force Chris Cubitt and North Yorkshire Moors Railway basic supervisor Philip Benham on 50 years since Beeching Axe rail file

Mick Cash, basic secretary of the RMT was once in a similar fashion sceptical concerning the govt’s plans.

“RMT welcomes any investment in our railways but £500m is a drop in the ocean compared to what’s really required to connect our abandoned communities and reverse decades of cuts to infrastructure and maintenance,” he stated.

“The first step is to end the chaos, profiteering and fragmentation of privatisation. Anything else is just window dressing and no one will be fooled.”