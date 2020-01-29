Who are Kobe Bryant’s children and family? Devoted dad adored his wife and daughters
Who are Kobe Bryant's children and circle of relatives? Devoted dad adored his wife and daughters

Georgia Clark

NBA nice Kobe Bryant was once hailed as a faithful father in addition to “extraordinary” athlete after he died in a helicopter crash on the age of 41.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist died along his 13-year-old daughter Gianna within the incident in California.

Kobe Bryant shared this Instgram picture of family
Kobe Bryant shared this Instagram image of circle of relatives

How many children does Kobe Bryant have? 

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist had 4 children with wife Vanessa, 37, is a former type and song video superstar from Los Angeles. 

She met Kobe at the set of a song video when she was once 17 and nonetheless at highschool.

The couple have been folks to 4 daughters – with eldest, Natalia, born in 2003.

Their 2nd eldest daughter was once Gianna who was once born in 2006. 

The teen have been following in Kobe’s footsteps along with her prowess at the basketball court docket

She had ambitions to sign up for the WNBA. Kobe advised Jimmy Kimmel in 2018: “She does evidently.

“This child, guy. 

“I’m telling you, the most efficient factor that occurs is once we cross out and fanatics come as much as me and she’ll be status subsequent to me, they’ll be like, ‘You got to have a boy. You and V got to have a boy, somebody to carry on the tradition, the legacy’.” 

“She’s like, ‘oi, I got this. You don’t want no boy for that, I were given this’. That’s proper, sure you do. You were given this.”

Kobe with daughter Capri
Kobe with daughter Capri
Instagram

When was once his child Capri born? 

Capri was once born on June 20 2019. 

Kobe shared the primary photograph of his new child woman, nicknamed “Koko2”, to social media. 

He captioned the photograph, “Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant ‘KoKo’ 6/20/19.”

On June 21, the day after Capri was once born, Bryant wrote on Instagram: “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived!!” Bryant wrote, including the hashtags #bryantbunch #4princesses #blessed.”

What had Kobe stated about his daughters on social media? 

In the weeks main as much as his loss of life, trustworthy dad Kobe posted a lot of photos of his loved ladies who he was once famend as being immensely pleased with, throughout his social media pages.

Last week he celebrated the 17th birthday of his eldest woman Natalie, posting a grown up image of {the teenager} in a crimson get dressed to Instagram:

He wrote: “Happy Birthday my baby. I love you beyond measure. You will always be my little Prince.”

He additionally posted about Gianna’s budding basketball skill, pronouncing he “can’t wait to watch her play next season.”



