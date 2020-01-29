The Grammys remain more of the same even amid calls for change





In the finish, it was once the same as at all times Sunday evening at the

62nd annual Grammy Awards.

At a rite overshadowed through tragedy and scandal, pop

ruled tune’s self-declared largest evening, whilst hip-hop and R&B

artists got here away with out successful any of the 4 primary classes. All of

the ones went to Billie Eilish, the 18-year-old Los Angeles singer, who gained Album

of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist, alongside

with Best Pop Vocal Album for her muted, moody 2019 debut When We Fall

Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish turned into the first girl to brush all 4

primary classes, and the 2nd artist general: Christopher Cross did it in

1981.

Yet Eilish’s ascendance—and her disarmingly startled, half-wary response—got here as phase of an annual ritual that feels an increasing number of inflexible, even as the tune it purports to rejoice turns into more malleable. Genre traces develop ever blurrier as artists decline to stick put inside of classes that experience come to appear too slender and confining, and the Grammys haven’t found out tips on how to stay tempo. For instance, Tyler, the Creator gained Best Rap Album for his 2019 liberate Igor, which blends components of hip-hop with pop, soul, and funk for a legitimate that doesn’t have compatibility smartly into any style. Competing in the rap album class felt to him like an out of date placement.

Tyler, the Creator, winner of Best Rap Album for “Igor”, speaks onstage all over the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. Backstage, he stated it was once unlucky that genre-bending albums like his personal continuously ended up in the rap class. Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“It sucks that every time we, and I imply guys that appear to be

me, do the rest that’s genre-bending, they at all times put it in a ‘rap’ or ‘urban’

class,” Tyler stated behind the scenes, according to the

Associated Press. “I don’t like that ‘urban’ note. It’s only a politically

proper method to say the N-word. When I listen that, I’m identical to why can’t we

simply be in pop?”

Though rap and R&B artists are often featured as

performers all over the Grammys telecast, they’re continuously also-rans in the primary

classes. Since 1999, simply 5 non-white artists—and two hip-hop albums—have

gained album of the 12 months. When Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” gained track of

the 12 months and document of the 12 months in 2019, it was once the first time a rap track had

taken both award.

“Truth learn, hip-hop hasn’t ever been revered through the

Grammys. Black tune hasn’t ever been revered through the Grammys to the level that

it must be,” Sean

“Diddy” Combs said the evening prior to the rite at Clive Davis’s

pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles.

This 12 months, no less than, R&B and rap acts had been smartly

represented amongst the nominees in the largest classes. Singer and rapper

Lizzo got here into the rite main the pack with 8 nominations, together with

nods in all 4 primary classes. In the finish, she gained 3 Grammys, all in

style fields. Rapper and singer Lil Nas X had six nominations, together with 3

in primary classes (he gained two style awards, each for his is-it-country? track

“Old Town Road”), whilst 3 of R&B singer H.E.R.’s 5 nominations got here

in the giant classes (she went house empty-handed).

The Grammys started on a heartbreaking word, only a few hours

after basketball legend Kobe

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash

that still killed seven others. The awards rite happened at the Staples

Center, house of the Los Angeles Lakers, the place Bryant performed house video games for his

whole 20-year occupation, and the place his jerseys grasp in the rafters. “We’re

actually status right here heartbroken in the space that Kobe Bryant constructed,” host

Alicia Keys stated close to the get started of the display, which Lizzo opened with a medley

of her songs “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.”

“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo stated.

If the display immediately addressed the tragedy of Bryant’s dying, it skirted the swirl of scandal that has lately overtaken the Recording Academy. Though Keys discussed early on that “it’s been a hell of a week,” there was once no direct point out of Deborah Dugan, who was once got rid of Jan. 16 as the academy’s leader government after simply 5 and a half of months on the activity. She therefore filed a criticism with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that incorporated allegations of gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual attack, and corruption in the Grammy nomination procedure that sidesteps the votes of 21,000 eligible participants of the academy.

Dugan’s appointment closing August had appeared to point out the academy was once getting fascinated with addressing a scarcity of range. Even along with her ouster, Tyler, the Creator’s feedback, and Combs’s speech, appear to shed light on that there’s a rising urge for food for change. “So I say this with love to the Grammys, because you really need to know this, every year y’all be killing us man. Man, I’m talking about the pain. I’m speaking for all these artists here, the producers, the executives,” stated Combs, himself a three-time Grammy winner, previous to the awards. “The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.”

