The Grammys go on, despite Kobe Bryant tragedy and Recording Academy trouble

– The display should go on. It used to be a solemn evening for the Grammy Awards because the tune trade amassed within the L.A. Staples Center, the house of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in conjunction with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

But the awards went on nevertheless, with 18-year-old Billie Eilish sweeping the 4 maximum prestigious awards—album, document and track of the yr, and perfect new artist. She gained 5 in general, and the night looked as if it would formally anoint her as tune’s largest new famous person. Michelle Obama additionally gained a statue for her audiobook for Becoming, and Lizzo captured the prizes for perfect pop solo efficiency, perfect city recent album, and perfect conventional R&B efficiency.

The rite adopted every week that noticed ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan in a drawn-out fight together with her former employer, the group in the back of the awards. The Recording Academy mentioned an assistant had accused Dugan of bullying, a price she denies. Dugan replied by way of submitting an EEOC criticism pronouncing she were suspended for uncovering misconduct and corruption within the establishment. Among her claims: that she used to be careworn by way of the Recording Academy’s common recommend and that Neil Portnow, her predecessor as CEO, were accused of rape by way of an artist. (Portnow denies the allegations.)

Not perfect instances for an awards display. Dugan herself had mentioned she was hoping to not taint the rite—it’s “about the musicians and the fans,” she informed the L.A. Times—and for essentially the most phase, the Grammys did what the Grammys do. But there are experiences that we overlooked out on one efficiency—a marvel from Taylor Swift, who seems to have pulled out amid the Dugan controversy. The icing at the cake: Swift used to be it seems that making plans to accomplish “The Man,” her track about gendered double requirements and lifestyles as a lady within the highlight.

