Plane crashes in Taliban-held area in Afghanistan





A airplane has crashed in an area managed through the Taliban militants in jap Afghanistan, consistent with the rustic’s Civil Aviation Authority.

It is unclear to which airline the airplane belonged. Afghanistan’s 2nd Vice President, Sarwar Danish, mentioned at an match in Kabul {that a} passenger airplane owned through nation’s nationwide provider, Ariana Afghan Airlines, crashed in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. However Ariana denied stories one in all its planes was once concerned and mentioned it was once working as standard.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Mohammad Naeem Salehi mentioned through telephone the crash befell round 1:00 p.m. Monday. He may just no longer supply additional knowledge because the company was once nonetheless having a look into the incident.

The crash befell because the airplane was once flying between Kandahar and the capital Kabul, mentioned Adam Khan Sirat, a police spokesman of Ghazni province, through telephone. Rescue groups were dispatched to the area and the casualties aren’t but identified, he added.

No different main points have been right away to be had.

