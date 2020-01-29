Paedo monster sentenced to chemical castration after raping 12-year-old girl in school toilet
Paedo monster sentenced to chemical castration after raping 12-year-old girl in school toilet

A TWISTED paedophile is to be chemically castrated after raping a 12-year-old girl in a school toilet in Kazakhstan.

The intercourse beast has additionally been caged for 25 years after the sickening assault in the southern town of Taraz in November closing yr.

The sex fiend - named only as Valiev - will now be chemically castrated
Khabar

The intercourse fiend – named best as Valiev – will now be chemically castrated[/caption]

The younger sufferer used to be focused by means of the 38-year-old fiend – named best as Valiev – when she entered an out of doors toilet in the school’s yard.

He had it sounds as if sneaked omitted into the school’s grounds round an hour previous to “hunt for a victim”, say police officers.

Regional schooling boss Rakhia Turmaganbetova mentioned: “It is outrageous that no one paid any attention to the CCTV cameras when he was walking around children!”

Valiev used to be stuck by means of police officers two hours after the intercourse assault after the devastated sufferer gave an in depth description.

Police spokeswoman Gulsara Mukhtarkulova mentioned: “The victim confirmed Valiev is the man who sexually assaulted her. He was previously convicted for rape.”

On January 24, he used to be sentenced to 25 years in jail and also will go through chemical castration in accordance to new Kazakh regulations for convicted paedophiles.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev branded the attack as “a disgrace” and demanded extra surveillance cameras to be put in in colleges and nurseries.

The president mentioned: ‘To save you additional instances of violence in opposition to youngsters it’s wanted to set up CCTV cameras in each and every school and nursery right through this yr.

“All educational facilities for children should be equipped with cameras and proper restrooms. What happened in Taraz is a disgrace.”

The rapist was captured on CCTV - but not stopped by security
KTK

The rapist used to be captured on CCTV – however no longer stopped by means of safety[/caption]

The basic outdoor toilet where the 12-year-old girl was raped
KTK

The fundamental latrine in the Kazakh school’s yard the place the 12-year-old girl used to be raped[/caption]



