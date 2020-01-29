Outrage over ‘disgraceful’ Presidents Club clothing at House of Fraser after groping scandal closed charity





A MAJOR British division retailer has been slammed for promoting attire referencing the notorious President’s Club scandal the place wealthy businessman are stated to have sexually stressed hostesses.

To renewed fury, the clothing vary emblazoned with the President’s Club logo brand are being offered by means of on-line style outlets and by means of House of Fraser, the dep. retailer chain owned by means of Mike Ashley, the Sports Direct billionaire.

Included within the vary of 67 ‘President’s Club’ pieces are tight-fitting black attire and males’s recreational put on.

Female marketers have criticised the variety as “disgraceful” and “insulting” because it revives recollections of the Presidents Club charity scandal, by which waitresses had been advised to put on revealing outfits and had been allegedly groped by means of male attendees.

In January 2018, the Presidents Club charity closed in shame following revelations some of the 130 hostesses at its annual men-only charity balls had been being sexually stressed.

Although the charity now not exists, the logo has been registered as an indicator by means of Manchester-based businessman Martyn Warden, as first reported by means of the Mail on Sunday.

The membership ran secretive dinners for 33 years as a charity fundraiser, attended by means of some of essentially the most esteemed and elite figures from politics, trade and the arena of superstar, who would make hefty donations thru a sequence of prize donations.

An undercover investigation by means of the Financial Times uncovered allegations of sexual misconduct, by which a journalist posing as a hostess reported “girls had been advised to put on skimpy black outfits with matching undies and top heels” to woo the boozed-up attendees.

Many had been groped and propositioned by means of visitors — together with one that was once passed a pitcher of champagne and advised: “Down that, rip your knickers off and dance on the table”.

The investigation additionally claimed “hostesses were subjected to groping, lewd comments and repeated requests to join diners in bedrooms elsewhere in the Dorchester”.

“Hostesses reported men repeatedly putting hands up their skirts; one said an attendee had exposed his penis to her during the evening”.

Following the disclose, the Presidents Club was once denounced in Parliament and disavowed by means of the charities it supported – after which closed utterly.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour MP Christian Matheson confirmed their considerations over the charity at the time of its scandal in 2018, whilst the shadow secretary for ladies Dawn Butler stated Mike Ashley’s division retailer chain is now making an attempt to “industry off the debate brought about by means of appalling misogynistic behaviour.

She added: “No one should be selling these products.”

Lu Li, founder of feminine marketers’ beef up provider Blooming Founders, has additionally objected each the logo and the clothing, including she was once wonderful the variety were allowed directly to the marketplace within the technology of the #MeToo motion.

Ms Li stated: “You would have anticipated someone, particularly a a hit businessman like Mike Ashley, to do elementary analysis a couple of title.”

“This is shockingly dangerous. We’re no longer going to instil self worth in younger women if the top boulevard assists in keeping on promoting garments like this.”

House of Fraser and Sports Direct Group had been approached for remark by means of The Sun.

