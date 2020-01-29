NFL and teams hacked on Twitter, just days before the Super Bowl





The authentic Twitter accounts for greater than a dozen National Football League teams had been hacked, lower than every week before the Super Bowl.

Official verified Twitter accounts for a lot of teams, together with the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, now not have profile footage on the social media provider. A tweet despatched through the authentic Green Bay Packers Twitter account reads, “We are here to Show people that everything is hackable,” and attributes the breach to a bunch known as OurMine. Screen pictures on Twitter display identical tweets have been despatched from different authentic crew accounts, however have since been deleted.

A screenshot of the OurMine’s tweet on the Green Bay Packer’s Twitter account, captured Jan. 27 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

OurMine has up to now been related to different Twitter hacks, together with on the account of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey. In June 2016, OurMine claimed credit score for breaking into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter and Pinterest accounts. OurMine’s Twitter account was once therefore suspended. Another account discussed in a few of the tweets from Monday, @OurM1ne, remains to be up.

In December 2016, hacking crew OurMine accessed Netflix and Marvel Entertainment’s Twitter accounts and posted the message, “Hey, it’s OurMine, Don’t worry we are just testing your security, contact us to help you with your security.”

A Twitter spokeswoman showed the NFL accounts have been hacked, and stated the corporate has locked the accounts and is investigating additional. The NFL, whose account was once additionally hacked, didn’t straight away reply to a request for remark.

It’s the 2d instantly day that NFL teams have been focused on the web site — notable partially as a result of the league’s championship sport is ready for Feb. 2 in Miami. On Sunday, the day of the annual Pro Bowl, hackers trolled some enthusiasts of the Chicago Bears after taking up the crew’s authentic Twitter account. The hackers tweeted that the crew were bought, and additionally that it had traded away its highest participant.

“Yes, our official team Twitter account was compromised yesterday,” a spokesman for the crew stated. “We worked directly with Twitter to rectify it in about an hour or so.”

