It’s okay for Tim Cook to go to Davos

For a presentation supporting my 2012 e-book about Apple, I had mocked up a photograph representation of what it will seem like if Apple confirmed up onstage on the World Economic Forum in Davos. I drew a pink line in the course of the photograph to display that Apple didn’t “do” Davos. Apple had perfected the artwork of constructing others come to its occasions, obviating the will for its executives to chunk up time at non-Apple events. Though I by no means wrote down the phrases, I take into accout an oft-repeated gag line as I gave the controversy, announcing one thing like: “If you see Apple executives on the agenda in Davos, sell the stock.”

That hasn’t took place but. But the corporate is greater than midway there. It had escaped my consideration till just lately that Tim Cook has attended the talkfest within the Alps for two consecutive years, together with ultimate week. He hasn’t been at the legitimate program. But he did meet with global leaders, together with his skilled bestie, Donald Trump.

I’m no longer in a position, both, to claim the downfall of Apple over Cook’s choice to behave like a typical CEO. His behemoth brethren Sundar Pichai of Alphabet and Satya Nadella of Microsoft—in combination the troika of founder successors—had been in attendance, too. Sheryl Sandberg, a real Davos girl, represented Facebook there. (And sure, Cook has spoken two times at Fortune meetings, as have a bevy of Apple executives.)

When I made the statement about how Steve Jobs’s corporate principally had dissed each different corporate with its exceptionalism, it was once but any other quirky and distinctive side of the bright design via a founder who didn’t specifically play neatly with others. That Cook has softened the ones edges doesn’t strike me as an indication of Apple’s decline. Neither does its $1.four trillion valuation.

In case you neglected my interview within the new factor of Fortune with Sundar Pichai, I were given him to open up quite about his scrutiny of Alphabet’s “other bets” and his control construction. But I feel Casey Newton’s grievance of the interview is truthful and value studying … Samasource CEO Leila Janah, was once a colourful, inventive, and dedicated entrepreneur making an attempt to use tech to have an affect. (For a demonstration, see my 2016 interview together with her in Rome.) She died Friday at age 37 and shall be neglected via her many buddies, companions, and admirers … Book advice: Homegoing, via Yaa Gyasi, an inventive, sorrowful, and gripping story of slavery, racism, and resilience on two continents.

