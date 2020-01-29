Incredible moment ultra cool-headed man survives TIGER attack by playing dead





THIS is the improbable moment a man survives a tiger attack in India by playing dead.

The scary scene used to be filmed in Bhandara within the Maharashtra state on Saturday.

The predator leaps from a hedge throughout a dust highway as terrified villagers run in panic.

It manages to pin one man down as others watch in horror.

Several heart-stopping seconds pass by because the man stays calm and immobile whilst within the grips of the endangered animal.

Villagers throw stones and shout on the tiger ahead of it in spite of everything ran off.

The nail-biting moment used to be shared on-line by Parveen Kaswan, an Forest Service officer.

He tweeted: “You need to see how does a slender break out looks as if in case of come across with a #tiger.

“#Tiger was cornered by the crowd. But fortunately end was fine for both man and tiger. Sent by a senior.”

At least 3 folks have been injured right through the terrifying tiger come across, NDTV reported.

In July, pictures emerged of a gang of villagers abusing the endangered tigress ahead of the deficient animal died 9 hours later.

Forestry officers who reached the Mataina village, situated in India’s Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, the place the attack happened, stated they’d now not been in a position to do anything else to save lots of the animal.

In India, a common offence beneath the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972, offers out a 3 to seven-year jail sentence in addition to a positive of just below £300.

Despite the consequences, the rules are tough to implement.

Tigers are indexed as endangered at the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.





