Google Drive down across the globe as panicked web users flock to Twitter to complain





GOOGLE is down across the globe as punters flock to Twitter to complain.

Hundreds of panicked web users have taken to social media to voice their considerations over the obvious crash.

Bemused scholars from across the globe spoke in their fears at shedding important recordsdata as the on-line garage and sharing gadget went down.

One bemused person tweeted: “Google drive is down and I have a whole slides presentation due for class tonight and I’m screaming.”

Another wrote: “Google drive is down and I’m in shambles. Yall are messing with my deadlines!!”

And some other person mentioned: “I by no means have an issue with google pressure or doctors or slides or anything else.

“But the one time I gotta study for a big test with my notes and make a presentation, the whole thing wanna stop working.”

More to observe…

For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the very best superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video.

Download our unbelievable, new and progressed unfastened App for the very best ever Sun Online enjoy. For iPhone click on right here, for Android click on right here.

Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun and observe us from our primary Twitter account at @TheSun.





Source link