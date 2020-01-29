Davos 2020: How do we get more female leaders?
Allen Becker
I am the driving force behind News Parliament with a vision to broaden the company’s readership throughout 2016. I am an editor and reporter of “Healthcare” category.
Address: 2626 Ottis Street, Holdenville, OK 74848, USA
Phone: (+1) 405-379-8119
Email: allenbecker@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Allen Becker (see all)
- Coronavirus: Starbucks closes 2,000 Chinese branches - January 29, 2020
- Zap! How microwaves and electricity are killing weeds - January 29, 2020
- Apple ‘intently tracking’ coronavirus – BBC News - January 29, 2020
The World Economic Forum is dedicated to making improvements to the illustration of girls all over the world. But girls make up not up to 1 / 4 of Davos attendees.
We requested quite a few high-profile attendees for his or her concepts about making improvements to the illustration of girls in management roles international.