British guy, 39, found hanged in US immigration custody in Florida





A BRITISH guy has died whilst in custody at a highly-secure US immigration compound in Florida.

An preliminary investigation found the 39-year-old’s reason behind demise used to be asphyxiation because of placing, say reviews.

AP:Associated Press

Detainees wait to be processed on the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California[/caption]

He turned into the 5th particular person to die in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody since October, a supply advised Buzzfeed News.

ICE has expanded the collection of folks it detains to report ranges underneath President Donald Trump.

Figures launched remaining month published the company used to be now retaining just about 41,000 immigrants.

However, whistle-blowers have claimed many are receiving “substandard” care whilst in custody.

And the hospital therapy in ICE detention has come underneath scrutiny through federal officers in contemporary weeks.

It used to be even alleged one inmate turned into so risky he slashed his personal penis and required surgical procedure.

In December, Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died in immigration custody, simply days after he used to be convicted of a intercourse assault.

The Nigerian used to be found unresponsive in his mobile on the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland.

The reliable reason behind demise used to be now not instantly decided, however government consider he took his personal lifestyles through strangling himself.

At the time of his demise, Akinyemi used to be in elimination court cases and used to be dealing with deportation again to his house nation.

ICE has but to touch upon the newest demise in custody.













