Brave divers get up close to hammerhead sharks – one of the most aggressive hunters in the sea

World 

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

THIS is the exceptional second a photographer comes face-to-face with one of the most aggressive predators in the ocean – a hammerhead shark.

The courageous photographer captured the hammerhead swimming with divers off the coast of Bimini, Bahamas in the Caribbean.

This is the moment a diver hand feeds a hammerhead shark
This is the second a diver hand feeds a hammerhead shark
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
The ferocious beast squares up the camera
The ferocious beast squares up the digicam
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
One diver bravely put their hand on the shark's head
One diver bravely put their hand on the shark’s head
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
This image shows the impressive jaws and teeth of the underwater predator
This symbol presentations the spectacular jaws and tooth of the underwater predator
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
The shark gets it name from its mallet-shaped head
The shark will get it title from its mallet-shaped head
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII

In one symbol, a professional hand feeds the ferocious beast and in every other the shark squares up with the digicam.

Hammerheads can develop to be up to 20 ft in period and weigh up to 1,000 kilos.

One interesting shot presentations the predator’s spectacular jaws and rows of tooth.

In every other, the hammerhead manoeuvers in opposition to a gaggle of divers.

The surprising photographs had been captured via underwater photographer Ken Kiefer II.

The 50-year-old stated: “I’ve all the time liked growing photographs to permit others to see the good looks of underwater.

“I’ve been growing underwater photographs for over two decades and ten years professionally.

“My motto is the rest underwater; predators, giant animals, fashions, maternity, swim crew, so long as it’s beneath the floor.

“I additionally love being in a position to display folks issues that most received’t be in a position to see themselves.

“I firmly believe that if more people could share the water with these predators, they would have a respect for them and not feel that they are just mindless beasts and might be a little more hesitant to label them as dangerous maneaters.”

Hammerheads can weigh up to 1,000 pounds
Hammerheads can weigh up to 1,000 kilos
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
The stunning images were captured in the waters near Bimini in the Bahamas
The surprising photographs had been captured in the waters close to Bimini in the Bahamas
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
The hammerhead flocks to the warm waters of Bimini every winter to breed
The hammerhead flocks to the heat waters of Bimini each iciness to breed
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII

Every 12 months, hammerheads flock to the Bahama islands as a result of of their shallow, heat iciness waters.

The nutrient-rich waters additionally function the best breeding floor for the beasts.

They are identified to be some of the most aggressive hunters in the ocean and feed on smaller fish, octopuses, squid and crustaceans.

Hammerheads have their title as a result of of their mallet-shaped head and their wide-set eyes give them a greater visible vary than most different sharks.

Ken added: “Hammers have 360 imaginative and prescient due to their eye placement on the finish of the cephalofoil – the ‘hammer’ – however they may be able to’t see the small space inches in entrance of their head, or at once beneath,

“So, from time to time they could run into divers whilst in search of the bait.

“I love the beauty of nature, and it’s always humbling to be in the water with any large predator.”

The hammerhead shark can grow to be up 20 feet long
The hammerhead shark can develop to be up 20 ft lengthy
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
This brave diver holds food out for the predator
This courageous diver holds meals out for the predator
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
The sharks shows off its sharp teeth as it manoeuvers in the water
The sharks presentations off its sharp tooth because it manoeuvers in the water
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII
A monster hammerhead swims above a group of divers
A monster hammerhead swims above a gaggle of divers
Mediadrumimages/KenKieferII

What is a hammerhead shark?

Hammerhead sharks have their title as a result of of the unique hammer-shape of their heads.

They are discovered in hotter waters alongside coastlines and continental cabinets.

The sharks normally swim in colleges, however hunt on my own at night time.

Female hammerhead sharks give delivery to are living younger, making them other from egg-laying shark species.

They consume fish, different sharks, squid, octopus, stingrays and crustaceans.

No human fatalities have ever been recorded after a hammerhead assault.



