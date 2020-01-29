Brave divers get up close to hammerhead sharks – one of the most aggressive hunters in the sea





THIS is the exceptional second a photographer comes face-to-face with one of the most aggressive predators in the ocean – a hammerhead shark.

The courageous photographer captured the hammerhead swimming with divers off the coast of Bimini, Bahamas in the Caribbean.

In one symbol, a professional hand feeds the ferocious beast and in every other the shark squares up with the digicam.

Hammerheads can develop to be up to 20 ft in period and weigh up to 1,000 kilos.

One interesting shot presentations the predator’s spectacular jaws and rows of tooth.

In every other, the hammerhead manoeuvers in opposition to a gaggle of divers.

The surprising photographs had been captured via underwater photographer Ken Kiefer II.

The 50-year-old stated: “I’ve all the time liked growing photographs to permit others to see the good looks of underwater.

“I’ve been growing underwater photographs for over two decades and ten years professionally.

“My motto is the rest underwater; predators, giant animals, fashions, maternity, swim crew, so long as it’s beneath the floor.

“I additionally love being in a position to display folks issues that most received’t be in a position to see themselves.

“I firmly believe that if more people could share the water with these predators, they would have a respect for them and not feel that they are just mindless beasts and might be a little more hesitant to label them as dangerous maneaters.”

Every 12 months, hammerheads flock to the Bahama islands as a result of of their shallow, heat iciness waters.

The nutrient-rich waters additionally function the best breeding floor for the beasts.

They are identified to be some of the most aggressive hunters in the ocean and feed on smaller fish, octopuses, squid and crustaceans.

Hammerheads have their title as a result of of their mallet-shaped head and their wide-set eyes give them a greater visible vary than most different sharks.

Ken added: “Hammers have 360 imaginative and prescient due to their eye placement on the finish of the cephalofoil – the ‘hammer’ – however they may be able to’t see the small space inches in entrance of their head, or at once beneath,

“So, from time to time they could run into divers whilst in search of the bait.

“I love the beauty of nature, and it’s always humbling to be in the water with any large predator.”

What is a hammerhead shark? Hammerhead sharks have their title as a result of of the unique hammer-shape of their heads. They are discovered in hotter waters alongside coastlines and continental cabinets. The sharks normally swim in colleges, however hunt on my own at night time. Female hammerhead sharks give delivery to are living younger, making them other from egg-laying shark species. They consume fish, different sharks, squid, octopus, stingrays and crustaceans. No human fatalities have ever been recorded after a hammerhead assault.





