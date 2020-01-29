Anger over Presidents Club clothing range

Image copyright

It’s been two years because the Presidents Club charity closed down amid anger over its men-only dinners at which waitresses had been allegedly groped.

But now a range of Presidents Club-branded garments has revived reminiscences of the scandal – and stockists come with Mike Ashley’s House of Fraser chain.

The garments come with figure-hugging black clothes and different pieces emblazoned with the logo’s emblem.

Female marketers described the range as “disgraceful” and “insulting”.

In January 2018, the Presidents Club hit the headlines after it emerged that waitresses at its annual fund-raising tournament had been instructed to put on revealing clothing and publish with sexual harassment from visitors.

Although the charity now not exists, the logo has been registered as an indicator by way of Manchester-based businessman Martyn Warden.

Its web page says that the corporate believes “fashion is more than a choice, it’s an experience”.

‘Surprised and disillusioned’

House of Fraser additionally gives the range for each women and men from its personal web page.

Female marketers contacted by way of the BBC reacted angrily to the range of clothing and to Mr Ashley’s involvement.

“As a business owner and mother of two daughters, I am surprised and disappointed that in this day and age, someone like Mike Ashley should seek to exploit misogynistic practices for commercial gain,” stated Sonal Keay, founder of favor company This Is Silk.

“In an era where businesses are supposed to contribute positively towards all stakeholders, which includes wider society, it is an insulting move and I hope that his actions are condemned and ignored.”

Kathryn Colas, founder and leader govt of girls’s recommendation and beef up provider Simply Hormones, stated: “The clothing is disgraceful, insulting the image of professional working women today.”

Frasers Group, which owns House of Fraser, and the Presidents Club have each been approached for remark by way of the BBC.